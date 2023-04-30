Fear of Supreme Court order’s contempt forces govt's hand: Cases of about 25 retired doctors resolved, orders issued for payment

Supreme Court of India | PTI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the Supreme Court’s order to ensure the payment of recovery of retired doctors within two days, the officials of District Health Department, and MGM Medical College have issued orders for the payment of more than Rs 1 crore to over 25 retired doctors.

Afraid of the contempt of the apex court, the officials took up the cases of payment of recovery on Saturday and resolved the cases by sending them to the treasury for the payment to doctors. Moreover, the medical college administration has claimed to get the payment deposited in the accounts of the eligible doctors.

“We have resolved the cases of 18 retired doctors of the department and sent their letters of payment to the treasury department. We will continue to resolve the cases of Sunday too and will ensure repayment of all the doctors,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya said.

He said that the repayment of over Rs 1 crore would be done as the doctors have different amount of payment ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

Meanwhile, dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said that they have resolved the cases and the doctors have received the payment by Saturday evening.

“There were total seven doctors in MGM Medical College and associated hospitals including one of the medical college, four of MY Hospital, and two of Cancer Hospital,” Dr Dixit added.

Supreme Court had directed that all recoveries made by the department wrongly should be refunded within a week.

In 2008 four-tier pay scale was given to doctors. After this, citing some technical reasons, the order was withdrawn and the government issued a recovery order, in which recovery was made with 12 per cent interest.

Doctors approached High Court, which gave a decision in their favour. After this, the government appealed before the division bench, which decided in favour of the government. Then the doctors filed petitions in the Supreme Court.