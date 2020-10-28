Faulty app making enrolment tough for MP board students

Indore: Studying from home especially for board examinations has already taken a toll on students and now, they are struggling to enrol themselves via app. The application has server and technical issues due to which students are not able to complete enrolment process.

Students are spending hours on the app and still failing to complete the process. “Attempting board examinations is already daunting and now, issues with enrolment and registrations are additional stress for us,” Seema Sharma, a student of class 10th, said.

She has been struggling to complete the process for a week, but has failed due to errors in the app. “It keeps getting stuck and then I have to begin the process again, which takes an hour,” Sharma said.

Sharing his dilemma, Akshay Totla said, “I come from a humble background and am first in the family, who is completing schooling.” He added that completing tasks online especially enrolment and other process is not easy for him.

“I have learnt, but when the app kept hanging every time I attempted to complete enrolment process for a week, I wondered if I was doing something wrong initially and panicked,” Totla said. After discussing the issue with his friends, he realised that it was not just his problem.

“I really cannot afford to miss a year, I am already stressed and worried because we are not able to study in normal classrooms from our teachers and now this,” Totla said.

Another student struggling for enrolment Himanshi Pateriya said, “I am struggling to understand and learn in online classes already, now these struggles with enrolment are aggravating problems.” She sought help from her teachers, but issues have still not be solved.

“The last date is Oct 31 and I have still not been able to complete the process, it is worrisome,” Gunjan Laddha, a student, said.

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) divisional officer Deven Sonwani said, “There are sever issues as reported to us. These are also technical issues on the board's side.” He has received several complaints from students and schools regarding the same.

“The board has been informed about the issues and we are hoping that they will be solved soon,” Sonwani said.