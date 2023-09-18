Farmers Will Get Insurance Money Before Election: MLA

FP Photo

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers of 249 villages in the Mahidpur assembly constituency will get the insurance money before the imposition of the Code of Conduct, said MLA and State BJP vice-president Bahadur Singh Chauhan.

The BJP government will deposit an insurance amount of Rs 256 crore in the accounts of farmers of 249 villages of the assembly, he said, adding that the Chief Minister is working in the interest of farmers.

Similarly, the government has released relief and insurance money for crop loss. Due to this, farmers of 114 villages of Mahidpur tehsil, 113 villages of Jharda tehsil and 22 villages of Nagda tehsil will get the benefit and do not have to suffer financial loss in times of crisis. Chauhan added that a roadmap is being prepared by the BJP government for the prosperity of the farmers as well as for doubling the income of the farmers and they will be able to take the third crop of Moong along with wheat and soybean crops.

Besides this, MLA Chauhan said that continuous efforts are going on to fulfil the objective of making farming a profitable business for the farmers in Mahidpur tehsil.

With the construction of the Indokh, Harbakhedi, Shyamakota, Dungaria and Ranipura dams, the Chitawad irrigation major project worth Rs 2,244 crore will resolve water problems for every household and farm in Mahidpur, he said.