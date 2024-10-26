Farmers Protest, Demand Better Compensation In Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): In response to the loss of their crops, affected farmers staged a sit-in protest, on Saturday, under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) at Maulana Phata. They demanded proper compensation for their losses and accountability for the officials responsible for the pond's maintenance.

Soybean crops spread over about 100 bighas, belonging to 70 to 80 farmers, were destroyed following the bursting of the Maulana Pond on September 27 due to heavy rains in the region. This has not only ruined the current Kharif crop but also jeopardised irrigation for the upcoming Rabi crop, affecting 116 hectares of farmland.

This was reported by Free Press on September 29. Sarpanch representative Laxman Singh Kharari stated that despite multiple notifications to the department over the past six months, no action was taken to address the maintenance issues. Local officials have criticised the lack of presence from the SDO and sub-engineer of the water resources department, claiming they are not stationed at the headquarters and are instead managing operations remotely.

During the protest, farmers raised slogans and blocked the road, drawing the attention of senior officials, including the additional collector and SDM. After discussions, the officials assured the farmers that their grievances would be addressed, leading to the conclusion of the protest.

A memorandum was submitted to additional collector Ashwini Kumar Rawat, emphasising the inadequacy of the compensation offered, which was only Rs 17,000 per hectare, far below the farmers' expectations of Rs 50,000 per bigha. Tehsildar Mukesh Bamnia stated that a survey of the damaged crops would be conducted according to revenue rules, and compensation would be provided as per those regulations. However, farmers have expressed skepticism about the assessment process.