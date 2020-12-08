Farmers of Sanwer, Depalpur complain of marauding nilgai destroying crops to Indore MP Shankar Lalwani

Indore

As we continue encroaching forests, it is not a surprise that wild animals are forced to enter human-inhabited areas and feast on crops. Recently, over 52 farmers complained to member of parliament (MP) Shankar Lalwani about huge losses of crops in Sanwer and Depalpur area reported damage to crops and in turn, losses in their income.

Crop-raiding by locally overabundant populations of nilgai antelopes (Boselaphus tragocamelus) has been widely reported in many parts of the country. The extent of human-nilgai conflict is often reported in these villages, as humans are swiftly expanding and even encroaching forest land by building townships.

Nilgai are found to be capable of causing extensive damage to most agricultural crops. Damage to wheat (Triticum aestivum), gram (Cicer arietinum) and mustard (Brassica campestris) crops was caused not only by foraging but also through trampling, resting in field and daily movement of the animals.

As per a study conducted by NP Chauhan, “In low density nilgai areas, losses to wheat, gram and moong (Phaseolus mungo) crops were 20-30%, 40-55% and 40-45%, respectively. Whereas in high density nilgai areas, damage to wheat, gram and moong was 35-60%, 50-70% and 45-60%, respectively.”

After hearing complaints, Lalwani wrote a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sharing problems of villagers of Sanwer and Depalpur and requesting to compensate farmers for their losses.

//Nilgai comes at midnight in a large herd

“The nilgai or blue bull is the largest Asian antelope and is ubiquitous across the northern Indian subcontinent and sole member of the genus Boselaphus. More than 100 Nilgai come together often at night and raid the crops, hence, it is not possible for farmers to eject them easily. There is a provision to provide compensation to villagers in case of such a loss. Depalpur and Sanwer areas have often reported the raid, as Nilgai from nearby forests often wander into fields looking for a meal.”

AK Shrivastava

Sub-divisional officer (SDO)

Forest department