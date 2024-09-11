 Farmers' Crops At Risk As Municipality Diverts Sewage Into Irrigation Canal, Ignoring Protests
Farmers' Crops At Risk As Municipality Diverts Sewage Into Irrigation Canal, Ignoring Protests

Despite being informed about the issue, the municipality has continued to pour dirty water into the canal, claiming that they are being troubled by the people of the ward.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 10:44 PM IST
Rajpur (Madhya Pradesh): In Ward Number 8 of Rajpur, the irrigation department's Naravala pond canal, which supplies water to farmers for irrigation, has been compromised by the municipality. Instead of constructing its drain, the municipality has released dirty water from Ward 7 and 8 into the canal, putting the crops of farmers at risk.

Despite being informed about the issue, the municipality has continued to pour dirty water into the canal, claiming that they are being troubled by the people of the ward. However, the Irrigation Department has denied any involvement in the matter, stating that the municipality broke the canal without their permission and poured dirty water into it without their knowledge.

The farmers have reached out to various authorities, including the collector, SDM and Kushal Singh Dudve of the City Development Authority, via WhatsApp, but no action has been taken. The sub-engineer of the Irrigation Department, Pawan Mandloi, has informed SDO Ravindra Dudve about the issue, but the situation remains unresolved.

The incident has raised questions about the effectiveness of the Swachhata Mission campaign, which aims to promote cleanliness and hygiene. The farmers are worried about the potential damage to their crops and are demanding immediate action to resolve the issue.

