Farmer registration for wheat buys to start in Madhya Pradesh on Monday

Madhya Pradesh will kick off a near month-long drive to register farmers for procurement of wheat harvested in the 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) rabi season from Monday, a senior official with the state government said. "Procurement drive for wheat will start from Jan 25, and end on Feb 20.

Around 16 lakh (1.6 mln) farmers are expected to participate in the registration drive. Number of registered farmers for the government's wheat purchase drive have tripled in five years," the official said. All the registered farmers will be informed about the date and procurement centre through messages on their respective mobile phones, he said.

Madhya Pradesh is among the leading growers of the food grain in the country. The state will start buying wheat at the minimum support price from the end of March in two phases, for which the dates will be declared soon, the official said. Procurement will begin in the western region before the eastern region of the state. This is because harvesting starts sooner in the western region.

The government has fixed 1,975 rupees per 100 kg as the minimum support price for wheat for the 2020-21 marketing year beginning April, up from 1,925 rupees last year. Farmers in the state have sown wheat across 8.8 mln ha, up 12.7% on year, as of Thursday, according to farm ministry data. State-run agencies procured 12.9 mln tn of wheat in the 2020-21 marketing year from Madhya Pradesh, the official said. Agencies procure around 33% of the total wheat from Madhya Pradesh.

The government purchases wheat through Food Corp of India at the minimum support price, and then states buy what they need from state-run agencies. The government agencies procure a chunk of the crop for the central pool and later use it for public welfare schemes. Wheat, a crucial food grain, accounts for around 70% of rabi food grain production basket in the country.

It is typically sown in Nov-Dec, and harvested in Mar-Apr.