Farmer electrocuted in Sonkatch

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old farmer was electrocuted after he was in contact with live wire at his agriculture field in Jaleriya village, Sonkatch tehsil of Dewas district on Friday.

The farmer was identified as Kamal son of Amarsingh Malviya. He was going to start a submersible pump at his farm land and in the meantime a live electric cable fell on his head.

As soon as he came into contact with the current, he raised an alarm and fellow farmers working in the neighbouring field rushed to rescue him.

They took him to Sonkatch civil hospital, from where he was referred to Dewas district hospital. Later, doctors declared him dead while undergoing treatment.

Doctors, however, informed that since the cable fell on his head, the flow of current from head to toe had severely damaged the eyes. If they managed to save him, he won’t able to see in future, the doctors added.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 04:47 PM IST