 False Info: Election Of Indore's BJP Councillor Cancelled
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreFalse Info: Election Of Indore's BJP Councillor Cancelled

False Info: Election Of Indore's BJP Councillor Cancelled

Two years after the election, the District Court on Saturday gave its verdict on the petition against Devliya. Nandani Mishra, the Congress candidate who was defeated by her, will now be the councillor of the ward.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, March 03, 2024, 08:44 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The election of Ward 44 BJP councillor Nisha Devliya has been cancelled over the charge of giving false information in the affidavit filed along with the nomination. Two years after the election, the District Court on Saturday gave its verdict on the petition against Devliya. Nandani Mishra, the Congress candidate who was defeated by her, will now be the councillor of the ward.

After completion of the elections, Nandani Mishra filed a petition in the court. According to information, Devliya won the election by 1,026 votes. But allegations were made that she had presented false information in her affidavit.

Read Also
Indore: 53rd Green Corridor In City; 21-Year-Old Brain Dead Youth Gives New Lease Of Life To Two ...
article-image

According to information, she provided wrong details of property along with the nomination papers which points towards irregularities in depositing property tax.

According to Madhya Pradesh Municipality Act, if a candidate contesting election for the councillor post has an outstanding property tax of one year or more or has not paid electricity bill for the last six months, the candidate is ineligible to contest. After allegations were proved, Judge Mukesh Nath while giving his verdict cancelled her election and ordered Congress candidate Nandani Mishra to be the councillor.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'MP Makes Global Mark In Pharma & Medical Devices Manufacturing Sector'

'MP Makes Global Mark In Pharma & Medical Devices Manufacturing Sector'

Indore: Woman Who Came From Mumbai, Found Dead At Her Home  

Indore: Woman Who Came From Mumbai, Found Dead At Her Home  

Indore: Rtd BSNL Officer’s Addiction To Liquor Leads To Wife's Suicide  

Indore: Rtd BSNL Officer’s Addiction To Liquor Leads To Wife's Suicide  

False Info: Election Of Indore's BJP Councillor Cancelled

False Info: Election Of Indore's BJP Councillor Cancelled

Indore: Minor Among 3 Held With 2-Wheelers And E-Rickshaw

Indore: Minor Among 3 Held With 2-Wheelers And E-Rickshaw