Fake Documents Of Land: 47-Year-Old Man Gets Three-Year Imprisonment

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The local court on Friday sent a 47-year-old man to three-year imprisonment, convicting him in a fraud case for selling a plot in the year 2013.

District Prosecution Officer Sanjeev Srivastava said the Court of RS Dohre passed the decision in which the court convicted Jitesh Naseene to three years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5000.

The prosecution in the case was represented by assistant district public prosecution officer Mahendra Singh Mujalde.

Shrivastava said the accused Jitesh was the director of Phoenix Infra Estate International Limited. He developed a colony on a land located in village Bhagora tehsil Dr Ambedkar Nagar and his company got the amount by executing a contract letter on March 18, 2013 from the complainant Sanjay Dixit for the sale of a 1210 square-feet plot in the colony.

When the complainant Dixit contacted Rahul Khandelwal, an employee of the company, he said the sale deed was never executed by the company in favour of the complainant.

An application was submitted by the complainant to the police on the basis of which the Kishanganj police station registered the case under section 420, 406 and 34 of IPC. After investigation, the accused was arrested and produced in the court.