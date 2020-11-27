Fake call centre operators duped 86 people from MP

Indore: The accused arrested by the State Cyber Cell for duping people in the name of renewing insurance policies, have allegedly confessed duping more that 86 people from the state. They have also targeted peopled from other states and have ‘earned’ over Rs 4 cr from their nefarious activities, said police officials.

SP (cyber) Jitendra Singh said that a team of cyber cell raided a fake call centre in Okhla (Delhi) and arrested three persons - Pradeep Prasad, Sumit Malik and Atmadev – a few days ago. The accused informed the officials that they had duped the people from Rajgarh, Sihor, Raisen, Sagar, Rewa in the state. Also, they duped the people from Hyderabad, Patiala, Nagpur and Mathura. A SUV and a car were seized from the accused.

The accused used to pose themselves as Governing body of insurance company, RBI, IRDA officials or other insurance companies to dupe the people. They used to sell the data of the people to other gangs also. They have duped people to the tune of Rs 4 crores in the country so far. The trio was earlier arrested for fraud in Patiala and Hyderabad.

They used to target senior citizen

SP Singh said that the accused used to collect data from somewhere and they used to dupe mostly senior citizens, who were soft target of the accused. The cyber cell officials are trying to make a list of the victims of the accused. Accused Pradeep is the kingpin of the gang and he used to take his gang members on tours of Goa, Shimla, Manali etc after duping the people.

The cyber crime cell in Indore got on the trail of the accused after they had duped one Pramod Wakankar of the city of Rs 23 lakh a few months ago. Initially, the cyber officials had arrested Abhishek Diwan and Harish Diwan in connection with that case and on the basis of information provided by them, the raided the Okhla call centre and arrested the three other accused.