Faculty Development Programme, 2021, concludes at IIM-Indore

Indore: The five-week-long annual Faculty Development Programme of IIM-Indore concluded on August 14. The programme was conducted online for the first time ever amid the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, the FDP also saw international participation, as 8 participants were from Mid-Western University School of Management (MUSoM), Nepal.

The valedictory function was held in the presence of Prof. Himanshu Rai, director, IIM-Indore; Prof. Sanjeev Tripathi, Chair-FDP and all the participants.

In his valedictory address, Prof. Himanshu Rai advised the participants to get a fix on their true identity. “The first attribute you need to have inside you after practising is to know who you truly are, irrespective of the position you hold. Find out what you draw passion from and what makes you happy. Focus on that and make that your true identity,” he said, adding, “Once you’re able to identify what your passion is, you’ll be keen to learn more and be able to imagine the kind of world you want to live in; and also, be able to create that world for the people of the next generation to step into.”

Prof. Sanjeev Tripathi congratulated all the participants on successfully completing the programme. All the 20 participants received their certificates on completion of the programme on this occasion.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 11:56 PM IST