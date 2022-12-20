'Extreme exercise may increase the risk for sudden cardiac arrest or sudden cardiac death', says sports nutritionist Preeti Shukla

Sports nutritionist, Preeti Shukla | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): "Extreme exercise may increase the risk for sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) or sudden cardiac death (SCD)", stating this from a study published in the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, sports nutritionist Dr Preeti Shukla quoted the importance of proper nutrition and balanced exercise.

She was addressing a gathering of volunteers and youngsters in a webinar organised by Create Stories Social Welfare Society.

“The study carried out on runners found that even after finishing extreme running events, their blood sample marker contains biomarkers linked with heart-related issues,” Shukla said.

She added that the incidences of heart attack during workouts has increased since covid-19 outbreak. “After fighting covid-19, most human bodies have developed a tendency to form blood clots, this increases the risk of cardiac death,” Shukla added.

Further, she suggests limiting caffeine intake as another reason for sudden cardiac arrest has over consumption of caffeine.

Shukla stated, “Many people consume a lot of bullet shots or coffee, but only two cups of coffee a day i.e. 120 to 200 mg of caffeine is enough for 60 to 70 kg body weight, taking more caffeine part leads to cardiac problems."

She added that overdose of caffeine causes sleep disturbance and anxiety disorders are also occurring due to the consumption of too much coffee.

She added that alcohol consumption is another issue for rising cardiac arrests. Thus, she recommended maintaining a healthy nutritious diet with less to no alcohol consumption to be truly healthy.