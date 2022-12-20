e-Paper Get App
HomeIndore'Extreme exercise may increase the risk for sudden cardiac arrest or sudden cardiac death', says sports nutritionist Preeti Shukla

'Extreme exercise may increase the risk for sudden cardiac arrest or sudden cardiac death', says sports nutritionist Preeti Shukla

She was addressing a gathering of volunteers and youngsters in a webinar organised by Create Stories Social Welfare Society.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 02:44 PM IST
article-image
Sports nutritionist, Preeti Shukla | File
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): "Extreme exercise may increase the risk for sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) or sudden cardiac death (SCD)", stating this from a study published in the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, sports nutritionist Dr Preeti Shukla quoted the importance of proper nutrition and balanced exercise.

She was addressing a gathering of volunteers and youngsters in a webinar organised by Create Stories Social Welfare Society.

“The study carried out on runners found that even after finishing extreme running events, their blood sample marker contains biomarkers linked with heart-related issues,” Shukla said.

She added that the incidences of heart attack during workouts has increased since covid-19 outbreak. “After fighting covid-19, most human bodies have developed a tendency to form blood clots, this increases the risk of cardiac death,” Shukla added.

Further, she suggests limiting caffeine intake as another reason for sudden cardiac arrest has over consumption of caffeine.

Shukla stated, “Many people consume a lot of bullet shots or coffee, but only two cups of coffee a day i.e. 120 to 200 mg of caffeine is enough for 60 to 70 kg body weight, taking more caffeine part leads to cardiac problems."

She added that overdose of caffeine causes sleep disturbance and anxiety disorders are also occurring due to the consumption of too much coffee.
She added that alcohol consumption is another issue for rising cardiac arrests. Thus, she recommended maintaining a healthy nutritious diet with less to no alcohol consumption to be truly healthy.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Civic body staff clashes over trivial issue, case filed in Badnawar
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Extreme exercise may increase the risk for sudden cardiac arrest or sudden cardiac death', says...

'Extreme exercise may increase the risk for sudden cardiac arrest or sudden cardiac death', says...

Madhya Pradesh: Instructions passed to resolve pending MPUDC complaints in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Instructions passed to resolve pending MPUDC complaints in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Civic body staff clashes over trivial issue, case filed in Badnawar

Madhya Pradesh: Civic body staff clashes over trivial issue, case filed in Badnawar

Indore: Rath Yatra to celebrate birth anniversary of Lord Parshavnath

Indore: Rath Yatra to celebrate birth anniversary of Lord Parshavnath

Indore: Proposals invited for new guideline rate for 2023-24

Indore: Proposals invited for new guideline rate for 2023-24