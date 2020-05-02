Extra ordinary tales of corona warriors from Madhya Pradesh

In the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, corona warriors across the state are working tirelessly to contain the spread of the pandemic. Free Press bring to you stories of such warriors who have different responsibilities, but one sole aim- to beat novel coronavirus and save mankind

Hunger or thirst doesn’t affect my work: Dr Ansari

While on one hand people are staying indoors to save themselves from the novel coronavirus, doctors, nurses and other frontline healthcare workers are screening people day and night. Dr Hina Kousar Ansari, posted at the mobile unit at district head office, screens labourers entering into Khandwa. Since it is the month of Ramzan, in which most Muslims fast all day, Dr Hina is also observing fasts. She said that after leaving the house in the morning, she does not get time to do anything else. She visits multiple areas per day wearing the PPE kit. She said that hunger or thirst does not affect her work. Dr Hina has to cover all 50 wards of Khandwa and screen people.

Medico couple serving COVID-19 patients in MP, Maharashtra

Khandwa: Doctors and frontline healthcare workers are not just serving their duty in the fight against coronavirus, but are also duly fulfilling their responsibilities towards their families. Dr Vishal Ahake, posted at the Government Medical College, Khandwa, has been serving duty at the COVID-19 Care Centre, District Hospital for the last two weeks. Dr Ahake said that all patients admitted at the care centre are positive, so he has to take extra precautions to not catch the infection. Dr Ahake informed that he got married seven months ago and his wife, Dr Anita Ahake is serving duty at Government Medical College, Akola, Maharashtra. He said that whenever he gets, time, he video calls his wife and talks to his family.

Sur-Salil Sanstha performs for cops

Sanawad: A local music organisation in Sanawad recently visited the police station and performed for the officials and staff to de-stress them. Members of Sur-Salil Sanstha, Mahesh Jadam and Monu Jadam volunteered and played songs on saxophone and conch shell (shankh dhwani). Secretary Zakir Hussain Ami said that Mahesh and Monu performed several patriotic and other Bollywood songs for the policemen. He said that listening to music is a great way to stay optimistic. Music therapy reduces stress and increases energy and productivity. It is also known to have increased immunity. Naib tehsildar Sukhdev Dabur, station in-charge Rajendra Soni and rest of the staff attended the programme.

Collector inspects food prep at YCC

Neemuch: Collector Jitendra Singh Raje inspected the food packets being prepared at Yadav Community Centre by Yadav Mahasabha for the needy. He appreciated the initiative and said that the food is being prepared with no violations. He also tasted the food. Mahasabha president Rakesh Soni felicitated collector Raje with shawl and shriphal. Collector Raje began the inspection after garlanding the photo of Dr BR Ambedkar. He also felicitated their head chef Rakesh Kungar and his assistant Babu Halwai, under whose leadership the community is able to prepare and distribute 1,200 food packets.