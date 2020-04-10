Examine documents, put a brake on violating vehicles: Akash Tripathi

Divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi and IG Vivek Sharma visited urban borders of the city area. They observed arrangements made to be followed on the routes leading to the city. Tripathi instructed that no one should get unauthorized entry into the city.

Divisional Commissioner and IG reached Lav-kush square and held discussions with police officers deployed there. Tripathi gave clear instructions that the incoming vehicle documents should be investigated thoroughly. They should have the prescribed license. IG Sharma said that the police force deployed there is constantly monitoring vehicle movement through CCTV cameras. Violators will face strict action.

Divisional commissioner and IG also inspected the toll gate of Mangalia after Luv-Kush square. Cemented barricading has been placed. They instructed the team stationed there to conduct thorough investigation. If a vehicle is spotted without permission, it should be confiscated and sent to the police station. Action should also be taken under section 188 of IPC.

Later, Divisional Commissioner Tripathi and IG Sharma visited Chandan Nagar. Walking through various streets of this settlement, they witnessed the arrangements. Grocery supplies have started in the area. The Divisional Commissioner was also told that the Green category hospitals declared by the district administration were still hesitating in providing treatment.