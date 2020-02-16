Exam Tips: Skills of observation, visual interpretation needed, says painting teacher Sangeeta Biswas

Painting is an easy and scoring subject, where students can gain maximum marks by developing the following skills: observation, recording and visual interpretation of the world.

In CBSE board examinations, students must understand and explain various aspects and modes of visual arts expression in India’s rich culture heritage from the Indus Valley to the present times.

How the students can achieve the same is shared by painting teacher Sangeeta Biswas.

Unit 1: Nature and Object Study: Studies on the basis of exercises done in class XI three objects and two draperies (in different colours) for background and foreground. Exercises light and shade in full colour from a fixed point of view.

Unit 2: Painting Composition: Imaginative painting based on subjects from Life and Nature in water and poster colours with colour values.

Unit 3: Portfolio Assessment: Record of the entire year’s performance from sketch to finished product. Complete your portfolio put all your art works in suggested medium assigned or done for leisure.

What’s new?

This year CBSE has changed the theory paper pattern for section 1 and 2. These sections are now going to be more objective and short answers types.

Section 3 will be higher order thinking skill-based question.

Section 4 is based on understanding.

Section 5 is based on application of skill and requires students to write long answers.

How to prepare for board practical exam of Painting?

Practical Exams: It is 6 hours practical.

* Try to complete still life in time .Drawing should be proportionate to the size of paper.

* Objects should be painted in realistic manner with proper light and shade and perspective etc.

* Use the technique of taking measurements.

* You must be careful while painting highlighted and darker area.

* Colour the main object first then the other. Colour the background and floor drapery later. The shadows should be coloured last.

* Draw symmetrical objects on the basis of only a vertical central line.

* Perspective of objects should be observed carefully.

* Draw the border on the paper.

* Objects should have at least three tones of colour light, medium and dark.

* During the examination always observe minutely your work after completion. Work on creating more contrast in the work by darkening the shaded areas further.

* Be confident about using colour medium poster or water colour. Don’t experiment with new colour medium during examination.

Distribute practical exam time as follows:

Still life: 3 Hours

Key sketch and light drawing: 30 minutes

Colouring the still life colouring: 2 hours

Finishing and drying time: 30 minutes

Key points while composing your artwork

* Choose the easy theme as per your choice. Decide how you should start horizontally or vertically.

* Key sketch should be prepared of the chosen theme. It is very important.

* Composition should be well-composed and proper emphasis should be on subject matter.

* Greater importance should be given to the composition, movement, action and expressions of the particular feeling rather than making just a neat and accurate painting.

* Utilization of space should be effective.

* Anatomical proportion of human figures should be proportionate.

* Draw a border on the four sides of the paper.

* Use a bright and attractive colour scheme to colour the picture.

* Shades of a colour should be spread out in the entire picture in an appropriate proportion.

* The outline of the picture should not be too thin or thick.

* There should be a difference in the colour and shades between the background of the picture and the main figure of the picture.

* Wherever possible colour the picture with shading using light and dark tones.

Preparing for Theory Exam

* Learn the names period in which a painting or sculpture was made. You must remember where it is now, who made it, and what material was used to make it.

* Don’t panic just by looking at the number of paintings given in the book. Learn chapter-wise, it will be easy to remember.

* Prepare own effective notes. Go through the previous year questions.