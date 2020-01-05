Exam Tips: Prepare well for objective type questions, says physics expert Harshad Shevgaonkar

Physics encompasses the study of the universe from the largest galaxies to the smallest subatomic particles. Moreover, it's the basis of many other sciences including chemistry, oceanography, seismology and astronomy (and can be applied to biology, medical science).

Physics is often challenging for students because it requires understanding of advanced mathematics too. Physics teacher Harshad Shevgaonkar guides students on how to prepare for examination.

For scoring well

* Prepare from NCERT textbook

* Solve every textbook question

* Highlight keywords in the book for quick recapitulation.

* Special preparation for objective type questions is required, which may include multiple choice questions, fill in the blanks, answer in one word etc. To prepare for them, refer to latest sample papers of CBSE.

The question paper

1. Remembering type questions: 9 marks

2. Understanding type questions: 21 marks

3. Applying type questions: 23 marks

4. Analysing and evaluating type questions: 14 marks

5. Creating type questions: 03 marks

Total = 70 marks.

Important topics

(1) Electrostatics+ Current electricity =16 marks

(2) Magnetic effects of current and magnetism + Electromagnetic induction and AC = 17 marks

(3) Electromagnetic waves + Optics = 18 marks

(4) Dual nature of radiation and matter + Atoms and nuclei = 12 marks

(5) Electronic devices = 07 marks

Basics of preparing

* Every chapter is important, but begin with Optics, which has the highest weightage.

* Electronic devices chapter is small but carries 7 marks. So, prepare it thoroughly.

* Prepare the rest of the chapters according to their respective weightage.

How to attempt exam?

* Take proper rest every day. Every student must sleep daily for 7 to 8 hours.

* Make a proper and practically feasible time table for optimum utilisation of remaining 16 hours of the day.

* Avoid late night studies, as efficiency of brain is highest early in the morning.

* Avoid use of smart phones. Instead, recreate yourself by playing your favourite game or musical instrument, or listening to music.

* While solving question paper, keep patience and be calm.

* Don't panic for questions whose answers you don't know. First, attempt questions whose answers you know well.

* Keep some time for rechecking answer book before finally submitting it to the invigilator.