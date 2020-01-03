Exam Tips: Planned efforts can get you 100% marks, says political science teacher Nidhi Sahni

Indore: At the senior secondary level, students opting for political science are introduced to diverse concerns of a political scientist. To score well, it is essential to know political happenings around you and develop an understanding of historical context that has shaped the present.

Besides, students need to study the subject strategically. Political science teacher Nidhi Sahni shared tips for students to help them understand the subject and score well in the examinations.

Practical exams and project assessment (20 marks) are being conducted from January 1-7. It will set the preparation on fast track for theory paper (80 marks).

Setting target

Students should make a syllabus status chart. This syllabus chart has four heads to determine level of preparation and setting target date for completion. The four heads for chart are:

* Chapters/topics completed

* Read/yet to be learnt

* Maps /cartoon

* Any other

Combination of topics

The following groups or combinations during preparation will help to draw better understanding and correlation between the interrelated content.

Part A -Contemporary world politics Weightage

* Cold war + end of bipolarity 12

* US hegemony + alternative centres of power + contemporary South Asia

12

* International organisations + security in contemporary world 8

* Environment and natural resources + globalisation 8

Part B- Politics in India since Independence Weightage

Challenges of nation building + era of one party dominance + planned economic development 12

India’s external relations 6

Challenges to Congress system + crisis of democratic order 10

Popular movements in India + regional aspirations + recent development in Indian politics 12

Read to prepare: A very careful reading of objectives listed in the beginning will help you frame the core 4-6 mark questions (long answer type). Therefore, make summary points. Each chapter has important events, personalities, leaders, brief concepts, their definition, timeline, important events (mostly used for framing very short answer type questions). Causes, consequences, comparison, contrast, interpretation etc are used for framing short and long answer type questions. Thus, while reading or revising make a flowchart (especially for names of political parties, years) or mid map parallel to the respective content in the book.

Prepare answers

Writing practice is a must to clear concepts.

Do solve the back questions given in the NCERT books. They appropriately cover all concepts by means of a variety of questions (objective type, multiple choices, correct the statement, match the following (pattern of questions - 20 marks).

Take previous year’s sample papers and practise. Tally them with marking scheme. Model answers of toppers of previous year will help in overcoming your limitations. It will add to your confidence.

Exam time strategy

* Respect your reading time of 15 minutes. Divide your three hours carefully.

* Do write synopsis of your answer with recall points, headings or highlight them and then elaborate.

* For maps, students must match the number of information with the alphabet on the map and name of state or country asked and write complete information in answer sheets.

* Ensure you have 10 minutes to review your answer sheet after finishing the paper.

* Students have scored 100% in this paper with careful planning and committed efforts. We wish, you too achieve great success in your exams!

