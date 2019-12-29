Exam Tips: Master the basics of physics, says expert Vikas Prajapat

Do not fear physics as it is manageable with organised approach. Physics requires conceptual understanding and logical solving abilities.

“We can master this subject by first knowing the basics thoroughly,” said physics teacher Vikas Prajapat who has given following tips for upcoming examination.

Studying and understanding physics

• Go through NCERT book of physics. All topics in syllabus for the exams are covered in NCERT books

• Make a complete list of derivation, formulae and experiments in your syllabus and keep that list. It will be useful during the exam

• Revise all the concepts regularly

• Solve every numerical from NCERT book

• Do not forget to learn the SI units for all physical entities

• Write descriptive answers in points in the examination and give pictorial or graphical illustration whenever possible

• Write to the point. Before starting answer, frame a skeleton of answer

New syllabus break-up for exam

Types of Questions Marks per Questions Total Questions Total marks

Very short answers/objectives 1 20 20

Short answers 2 7 14

Long answers –I 3 7 21

Long answers -II 5 3 15

The whole paper contains atleast 33% internal choice questions.

Course structure & marks allotted

Unit I & II

Electrostatics and current electricity have weightage of 16 marks. These chapters are easy and one can score well with little practice.

Unit III & IV

Magnetic effects of current and magnetism and electromagnetic induction and alternating currents carry 17 marks. One needs to practise these topics regularly.

Unit V & VI

Electromagnetic waves and optics (ray & wave optics) carry 18. These chapters require writing practice during revision.

Unit VII & VIII

Dual nature of radiation and matter, atoms and nuclei together have weightage of 12 marks.

Unit IX

Electronic device carry 7 marks. These are easy marks that students can score well with little practice.

