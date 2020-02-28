Ex-BJP corporators Shankar Yadav, Usman Patel join Congress

Indore: Two former BJP corporators Shankar Yadav and Usman Patel joined Congress party as they shook hands with chief minister Kamal Nath at a function organised in Rau on Friday.

“The main reason why I joined Congress is Kamal Nath government’s drive against land mafia. I did not join Congress because of my brother’s (murder) case. I have worked with BJP leaders Sudarshan Gupta, former minister late Laxman Singh Gaud among others for 30 years. But after Laxman Singh Gaud’s demise, I faced torture in BJP. These are some of the reasons why I have joined Congress”, said Shankar Yadav.

“I have joined Congress because the party keeps Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians together. I am also impressed with anti-mafia drive launched by Kamal Nath government,” said Usman Patel. He had quit BJP because of CAA and NRC on February 8.

Shankar Yadav had worked as a close aide of Laxman Singh Gaud but it is said that his terms with former mayor Malini Gaud turned bitter allegedly after a clash between Yadav and Gaud’s brother-in-law Shiv Gaud at a wedding function few months back. Yadav withdrew himself political activities since then. Yadav has been acquitted in murder case of Vikas Verma that took place in 2009 while his brothers have been convicted. This is reportedly the reason why he has joined Congress party.