Every dog on IIM Indore will get a name & a birth date soon

Indore: Indian Institute of Management-Indore (IIM-I) has rechristened its dog pound as dog shelter. “We didn’t like the word ‘pound’. It seems like they have been impounded. So we went for dog shelter,” said IIM-I director Himanshu Rai on Saturday.

“In fact, we have decided to give a name to all dogs and also random birth dates,” he said and added “It will enable us to celebrate their birthdays.” In fact, the institute has taken upon itself to provide a home to 40 stray dogs in the campus.

“It is not about giving them a place in our campus, but in our heart. We are trying to ensure their happiness and comfort with our little steps every year,” said Rai, who was at Free Press as guest editor for the day. The name and birth date of every dog will be mentioned in its collar. This will allow students to take them out for stroll. “Students can take the dog out and can learn a lot about leadership by leading a dog,” Rai said.

The shelter in the campus was built about four years back for stray dogs. Prof Sneha Thapliyal, student Pooja Batra and public relation officer Ananya Mishra headed the initiative of bringing in dogs, which needed help.

“When we connect with animals, we understand their needs, so we refurbished their shelter ensuring that rain does not bother them, extended the ceiling height giving them enough open air and space, and several other modifications over the years,” Rai said.

For winters, these dogs will have access to mattresses and blankets. “We did put collars on them, but had to change them as they often pulled them off each other. Now we are planning to get more appropriate ones,” Rai said.

The institute welcomes people to adopt the dogs and take them home. “We have also opened our doors for dogs in the city, who need care. They can stay in the shelter,” Rai said.