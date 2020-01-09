Events in Indore on Thursday 9/Jan/20

0ver 250 students receive free health check-up

Members of Rotary club of Indore Meghdoot Dist 3040 organised a General and Dental Health Check up camp for government school at Niranjanpur near Ramjash Gurudwara Indore, where more than 250 students were benefited under the guidance of Governor Rtn Dhiran Datta.

Rtn Sadhana Singh informed that a well qualified team of doctors, interns and staff of Govt Dental college checked all students and teachers of school. Doctors also explained the way to keep teeth and mouth clean.

Rotarian Ashma Malhotra, Vinay Gupta, Shikha Sharma , S N Patwari and others attended the medical camp to motivate the doctors and staff and for making all necessary arrangements for smooth running of medical check-up camp .