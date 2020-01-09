Events in Indore on Thursday 9/Jan/20

Ishani shines at National Level Dance C’ship
Student of Laurels School International Ishani Krishnan (class VI) won first position in Semi Classical Dance Solo and Duet category at the All India Dance, Music, Instrumental Contest and Krishnamayookham Dance Festival held at Nagpur recently. She also bagged the Chairman award in Solo Dance Bharatnatyam category and Semi Classical group category as well. She grabbed a total of four awards in this All India level event. Laurels School Management congratulated her on this achievement.
0ver 250 students receive free health check-up
Members of Rotary club of Indore Meghdoot Dist 3040 organised a General and Dental Health Check up camp for government school at Niranjanpur near Ramjash Gurudwara Indore, where more than 250 students were benefited under the guidance of Governor Rtn Dhiran Datta.
Rtn Sadhana Singh informed that a well qualified team of doctors, interns and staff of Govt Dental college checked all students and teachers of school. Doctors also explained the way to keep teeth and mouth clean.
Rotarian Ashma Malhotra, Vinay Gupta, Shikha Sharma , S N Patwari and others attended the medical camp to motivate the doctors and staff and for making all necessary arrangements for smooth running of medical check-up camp .
Manish stands as new president of Maheshwari Samaj
Young social worker Manish Bisani became president of Annapurna Kshetra Maheshwari Samaj with consensus.
Former president Rameshchandra Daar submitted his resignation due to personal reasons.
In the executive board meeting held on Tuesday night, Manish Bisani’s name was proposed by Ghanshyam Jhanwar, which was approved by the executive board members present. President of Indore District Maheshwari Samaj, Rajesh Moongar, Senior Socialist Mahesh Totla, Ram Mundra, Santosh Sabu and women organisation and youth organisation officials were also present. Manish Jakhetia conducted the event and Nitin Maheshwari acknowledged the gratitude.
101 couples vow of togetherness
The first meeting of the institution Maheshwari Anandam was organised at Veer Virendra Garden, Ringrod, where 101 couple members vowed to live together in every happiness and sorrow. The event was chaired by Govind-Vinita Dhoot. Guest Dr Rashmi Dube administered the oath. Coordinator Vinod-Nita Rathi, President Ranganath-Lata Kuiya and Secretary Rekha-Shravan Somani said that this evening, decorated with the melody and melody of the melodious songs, 101 couple members of the Anandam family introduced themselves to parades and fashion shows in a unique style gave. The fashion show and dance were composed by Sharad-Sarla Sabu, Harinarayan-Rachna Malpani, Purushottam-Sushila Lathi and Rajesh-Rekha Lakhotia.
Balakrishna-Sarita Rathi, Ram-Urmila Jhanwar, Omprakash-Krishna Ministers, Yogesh-Hema Nagori, Vijay-Rupa Heda and all the leading officials of the executive were present in the program.
Maheshweta drama of Maheshwar to be staged today
The 6-day Jatra Samskara Mahotsav is being organised under the auspices of Narayan Manav Utthan Samiti, Sanskar Bharti, Akhil Bhartiya Sahitya Parishad and Cooperative Sub Municipal Division, Rajyendra Nagar and Jatra Sanskar Mahotsav Organising Committee, from Friday at Nataraja Nagar Ground in Annapurna Road.
Over 5 lakh people are expected to attend the festival this year.
Tiny tots groove on bollywood hits
ABC Fun House-The Growing Spot Pre School held its fourth annual day event. Children showcased their talent through different dance, acting and singing performances. Children moved their feet on songs like Aaj Sunday hai, Bala Bala, Papa Hai and many others. As guest, Department Officer Akshay Singh Rathore, Woman Helpline Officer Dr Vanchana Singh Parihar and Municipal Corporation Water Works Committee Incharge Balaram Verma were present in the program.
The guests honored the children who performed best in various activities by giving medals, shields and certificates. The guests were welcomed by the school's principal Sumedha Chaurasia. The program was moderated by Swati Sharma and Raunak Chaurasia.
Jab tu mere saamne aae…
Om Sai Pathak Musical Group, Indore hosted its 24th musical event, where Sonia- Vijay Pathak mesmerised the audience with songs of renowned singers like Shailendra, Jaspal, Mohd Ajeez, Anwar, Bhupendra Sing, Nitin Mukesh, Roop Kumar and Amit Kumar.
Artists like Sapna Kekre, Nupur Kaushal, Bhavna Pandit, Meeta Shrotiya, Neha Chodhary, Harish Sharma, Rakesh Bhor, Arvind Bhadoriya and Satish Pandey (organiser) gave their soulful performances. Music was given by Gautam Rishi.
