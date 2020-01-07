Events in Indore on 7/1/2020

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat along with deputy chief of the organisation Bhaiyaji Joshi met Digamber Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj at Uday Nagar Jain Temple on Tuesday. Bhagwat and Joshi took blessings from Vidyasagar Maharaj. Jain saint reached to the city on Sunday and Bhagwat and Bhaiyaji were here to take part in the three-day national executive committee of RSS, which concluded on Tuesday.
Gujarati College annual function ‘Udaan’ from today
Various programmes were organised as part of the annual cultural programme of PMB Gujarati Commerce College which concluded on Tuesday. Various sports activities, cultural programmes, treasurer hunt etc were organised for the students in which everybody participated enthusiastically. The three-day-long programme ‘Udaan’ will be inaugurated on Wednesday.
Free health camp for underprivileged kids
Free health checkup camp was organised by Indian Moms NGO at 24 locations of the city on Tuesday. The NGO has been holding such camps for the past one week. The NGO is running a free academy to teach children at 24 places in Indore. Clothes and food were also distributed among underprivileged children.
'Street Dancer 3D movie’s star cast visits city
Varun Dhawan and actress Nora Fatehi visited the city to promote their upcoming dance film 'Street Dancer 3D' on Tuesday. Joining them were the other popular cast members Salman Yousuff Khan and Sushant Pujari. The Team had a blast promoting the film in the city as they visited a city college where they interacted and shook a leg with the students on songs from the film like 'Muqabla', 'Garmi' and the newly launched 'Illegal Weapon 2.0'. Varun and Team were also welcomed by a sea of fans on their visit to a mall. The city of foodies has always left everyone spoilt for choices with its variety of food. Varun, Nora along with the entire team relished on some tasty street food. On his visit to Indore, Varun Dhawan says that he loves coming to the city and relishes the local delicacies.
Drawing competition organised
A drawing competition was organised in the memory of Late RC Salwadiya in which 200 students of different schools participated with great exuberance. Winners were Shruti Vishwakarma, Mehak Prajapat, Dimple Lashkari and Gourav Kumar. The chief guest was Mohanlal Soni and Kishore Gupta. The programme was conducted by Sadhna Jangle and vote of thanks was proposed by Kamla Salwadiya.
