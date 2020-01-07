Events in Indore on 7/1/2020

'Street Dancer 3D movie’s star cast visits city

Varun Dhawan and actress Nora Fatehi visited the city to promote their upcoming dance film 'Street Dancer 3D' on Tuesday. Joining them were the other popular cast members Salman Yousuff Khan and Sushant Pujari. The Team had a blast promoting the film in the city as they visited a city college where they interacted and shook a leg with the students on songs from the film like 'Muqabla', 'Garmi' and the newly launched 'Illegal Weapon 2.0'. Varun and Team were also welcomed by a sea of fans on their visit to a mall. The city of foodies has always left everyone spoilt for choices with its variety of food. Varun, Nora along with the entire team relished on some tasty street food. On his visit to Indore, Varun Dhawan says that he loves coming to the city and relishes the local delicacies.