Even Rs 24 Crore Fail To Resuscitate Shivna: Congress

Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress committee’s former general secretary Mahendra Singh Gurjar has demanded a high-level probe into ongoing development works in Mandsaur district. He claimed that despite spending Rs 24 crore on Shivna river purification, the sacred river was dying.

Local MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodiya had inspected construction works under river purification campaign on Sunday and highlighted flaws. Gurjar demanded high-level probe into the ongoing construction works along with alleged corruption in Chambal-Mandsaur drinking water pipeline.

He added that last month, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had laid foundation stone of Chambal Canal Irrigation project at the total cost of Rs 2,374 crore.

Gurjar said that public representative should be attentive to quality of work in the interest of farmers and beneficiaries. He also said that residents were irked over alleged poor quality of roads in rural as well as urban areas of Mandsaur district. The poor road infrastructure in the city was a risk to commuters.