Eurasian Group Meeting: 75 Delegates From 4 Countries Arrive In Indore; Guests Accorded Traditional Welcome | FP Photo

Indore ( Madhya Pradesh): The arrival of the delegates of Eurasian Group (EAG) member and observer countries continued for the second day on Saturday. On the day, 75 delegates of four countries, including Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, arrived. Upon landing at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport, they looked quite overwhelmed on getting welcomed as per the Indian tradition.

The delegates are coming to the city to participate in the 41st plenary meeting of EAG Financial Action Task Force (FATF), scheduled from November 25 to 29 at Brilliant Convention Centre. About 150 delegates of member and observer countries will participate in the meeting. India is hosting the EAG meeting after 16 years. The arrival began on Friday, when some delegates of Russia arrived here.

On the next day, 75 delegates, including 54 from Russia and remaining from Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, reached the city. The guests were accorded a warm welcome at the airport. Tilak was applied on their forehead, garlanded and shawls were offered to them. They were welcomed by the beats of dhol and music of sarangi.

A female delegate could not stop herself from dancing. Later, they were taken to their hotels in a luxury bus. Official sources said the arrival of the delegates will continue on Sunday and Monday. A team of IDA officers has been given the responsibility of welcoming the delegates at the airport.

The delegates are getting hustle-free access to the airport and their luggage. In the evening, cultural programmes have been planned to show them Indian culture. They will also be on a tour of important places of the city, including Rajwada, Lalbagh, Daly College and Mandu in Dhar district.