'Ensure Government Employees Get Salaries On 1st Of Every Month'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The heads of all the State government offices of the district have been asked to ensure that the salaries of all employees are paid on the 1st of every month.

In this regard, guidelines have been issued by the District Treasury for all government offices. Monica Soni, senior treasury officer of the District Treasury, informed that according to Subsidiary Rule 109 (3) of Madhya Pradesh Treasury Code 2020, the salaries of all government servants should be paid before the 5th of every month.

In respect of delay or stop payment, bills will have to be presented to the Withdrawal Disbursement Officer with full justification. In a letter issued in this regard, it has been directed that in the above sequence, in accordance with Rule 109 (1) of the MP Treasury Code 2020, the monthly salary of every government servant is to be paid on the first day of the next month.

If the first day of the month is a government holiday, then payment should be made on the previous working day. All the drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs) have been informed to make arrangements to ensure that all the government servants belonging to their offices can withdraw their salaries on the first day of every month.

If there is any kind of delay in this, the DDO himself will be responsible for it.