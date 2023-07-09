Endocon-2023: Experts Express Concern Over Increasing Cases Of Colon Cancer

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Gastroenterologists expressed concern over increasing cases of colon cancers in the country and appealed to the government to take immediate action over the same.

Addressing the national conference Endocon-2023 on Saturday, Dr Saurabh Gupta said that the exact cause of this increasing numbers is unknown, warranting attention from the government and public awareness.

“Advancements in endoscopic techniques have made it possible to remove colon cancer without the need for surgery. Nevertheless, patients should undergo periodic check-ups to monitor their condition and detect any potential recurrence,” Dr Gupta added.

Similarly, Dr Vinay Dheer, a specialist from Mumbai, emphasized that India's endoscopy technology is on par with any other country, with advanced techniques being used for treatment.

Many experts representing major cities in India, as well as countries such as the United States, Canada, Britain, Australia, and Japan participated in the conference.

The conference, which featured paper presentations by experts from various countries, continued despite some disagreements. A quiz competition was also organised as part of the event.

