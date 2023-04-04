Encroachment on forest land: 60 arrested, 3 still at large in Bhikangaon

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Around 60 Ahirkheda forest land encroachers were arrested on Tuesday, around 25 km from Bhagwan Tehsil headquarters. Three accused are still at large.

The incident was reported from Ahirkheda forest area wherein over 60 tribals entered forest area to fell trees and establish encroachment. On being informed, range assistant Shankar Singh Chauhan along with other forest officials reached the spot at 5 am.

However, they were pelted with stones by encroachers. Officials apprised range assistant SDO (Bhikangaon) of the incident. About 15-20 officers (Bhikangaon Forest), forest guard along with over 200 villagers surrounded the forest from all sides and nabbed 60 encroachers. They were brought to forest office where they were being probed. A case under relevant section of the Forest Animals Act 1972 was registered. All the accused would be produced before the court.

Beat incharge Chouhan said that they had recovered 15 dagger, 10 axes from the accused. Manhunt was launched to nab three accused.

SDO Forest Dinesh Waskel said that all accused belong to Bhagwanpura tehsil. A case was registered against them. Further probe was underway.