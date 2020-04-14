Emerald Heights students' develop game to raise funds to combat coronavirus

Indore: Churning their skills learned from international experiences at Emerald Heights International School (EHIS), three recently passed out students have taken an initiative of gathering funds for helping the world fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds are being generated from the game downloads and advertisement of ‘Combat Corona’, a game developed by the students. As shared, the collected funds would directly be sent to 'PM Cares fund' to fight against this epidemic disease.

“An important aspect that we teach students is to find think beyond textbooks, so gaming is one way to reach out to people in a way that we can entertain, amuse and educate them,” Siddharth Singh, EHIS principal said.

Following his guidance, three students Priyanshu Airen (17), Vansh Bordia (17) and Narayan Pharkya (18) developed the game where the player has to dodge over coughing men and virus, which is the main reason for the spread.

Further, the gamer uses mask, sanitizer and other power to prevent from coronavirus.