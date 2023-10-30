ELECTION MEETING IN MAHAKAL CITY: 'Support NaMo For Security And Progress Of Country,' Says Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah (extreme right) introducing all seven candidates of the BJP from the district during his election meeting in Ujjain on Sunday evening. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Union home minister Amit Shah here on Sunday exhorted the electorates of Madhya Pradesh to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the security, progress and welfare of the people of India.

“In these elections, you are not going to elect MLA, minister of chief minister, rather would ensure future of Madhya Pradesh and country,” he said.

Shah, who reached Shahid Park about 30 minutes late by road from Indore, spoke for around 30 minutes. He spoke of the glorious history of Ujjain, highlighted the misrule of Congress governments both in MP and at the Centre, narrated the salient features of Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government and recounted the extraordinary works of the NaMo government.

Around 5000 people, half of them BJP workers, were present at the venue. Big cut-outs of PM Modi and Amit Shah had been placed on and around the dais along with the bill-boards of the party’s candidate from the seven assembly seats of Ujjain district. Cutouts of Union ministers Bhupendra Yadav, Ashvini Vaishnav and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan were also put there.

Shah charged that the Congress government of converted MP into a ‘Bimaru’ state, but the BJP took it forward. CM spread a network of roads and brought about development of the state, its cities and villages.

He said that the annual budget of MP was Rs 23,000 crore in Congress regime which has increased to Rs 3.54 lakh crore now under BJP rule. Likewise, per capita income increased from Rs 11, 000 to Rs 1.40 lakh per annum.

Procurement of wheat on minimum support price reached 71 lakh metric tons. The number of tourists increased from 74 lakh per year to 9 crore. He said that Rs 31 lakh crore had been spent by the Modi government for the all-round development of MP in all these years.

After developing Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, crores of people appreciated it but Kamal Nath didn’t like it. Party launched Ladli Laxmi Yojana but Congress doesn’t like it. Shah challenged Kamal Nath to compare the works and achievements of Congress government and BJP government saying that leaders like him would not come to answer them.

“Gandhi family, Kamal Nath-Nakul Nath and Digvijaya Singh’s family ruined the MP and if Nath is voted for power he would not allow execution of all welfare schemes in the state,” he commented.

Amid chanting of slogans like ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Modi-Modi’, the Union home minister said that Article 370 was abrogated from Kashmir though Rahul Baba (Gandhi) was against it saying that it may lead to bloodshed in the valley. However, not even a tiny stone was pelted in the valley.

We launched air strikes to teach lessons to terrorists and Pakistan, but the Congress opposed it. Congress tried its level best to create hurdles in the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, but PM Modi not only laid the foundation stone for its construction but also going to open it for darshan on January 22, 2024.

We banned Triple Talaq, but they continue to oppose it. PFI was banned and 250 raids were made in a day on their offices, but Congress opposed it. By hosting the G-20 summit, we worked to raise the glory of India and participant countries also appreciated it, but Congress opposed it.

During Manmohan Singh’s government, the economy of the country was in 11th position, which Modi government took to the 5th and we will settle it in the 3rd position in next couple of years, Shah told the audience.

State BJP chief Vishnutt Sharma, former Union minister and BJP’s Central Parliamentary Board member Satya Narayan Jatiya also spoke. Sanjay Agrawal conducted the proceedings while Vivek Joshi proposed a vote of thanks.

Soon after the public meeting, Amit Shah reached Mahakaleshwar Temple to pay obeisance to the presiding deity. He then participated in the divisional level review meeting at a hotel on Indore Road in which he got inputs on the position of the party’s candidate on 29 seats of Ujjain Division. He then proceeded to Indore.