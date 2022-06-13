Election Fear: Politicians try head-to-toe for poll win, perform havan-worship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Politics has heated up in Madhya Pradesh regarding the three-tier panchayat and urban body elections. The candidates are making every effort for their victory. As the date of voting is approaching, so is the faith of the candidates in God. Crowds are seen increasing in temples regarding elections. Especially in such a temple, the process of worshiping leaders has increased more, from where the belief of getting the blessings of victory is attached.

The famous Maa Baglamukhi temple located at Nalkheda in Agar Malwa district is one such place where families of the candidates are continuously performing havan and prayers.

All types of candidates from councilor, sarpanch are not only worshiping but also handing over fake ballot papers and their victory application to the mother.

Notably, the polling for Madhya Pradesh Panchayat elections will be held from June 25 to July 8 in three phases, the State Election Commission (SEC) confirmed on Friday. The first phase of voting for three-tier panchayat polls in Madhya Pradesh will be held on June 25, the second phase on July 1 and the third and final phase will be held on July 8. With the declaration of poll dates for Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Election 2022, the model code of conduct has come into force with immediate effect and will stay in force till July 15.