Elect Congress Candidates For Welfare Of People: Nath

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister and Congress state president Kamal Nath addressed a public meeting in Alot tehsil of Ratlam district and sought support for his party candidate Manoj Chawla.

During his speech, Nath highlighted the achievements of his party during their tenure and emphasised the importance of electing a candidate who will prioritise the welfare of the people.

He also urged the audience to exercise their democratic right and vote for Manoj Chawla, who he believes is the most capable candidate to bring about positive change in Alot. Addressing the meeting, Congress candidate from Jaora constituency Virendra Singh Solanki also appealed to the voters to vote in favour of Congress.

Earlier, Congress candidate from Alot Manoj Chawla also addressed the meeting and appealed to vote in favour of Congress. The Congress candidates emphasised the importance of supporting their party to counter the influence of money in politics.

They highlighted the need for a united front to ensure a fair and democratic electoral process in the district. A large number of rural people and Congress workers were present at the meeting, organised at Gandhi Chowk Bus Stand.

Thousands of Congress workers reached the meeting venue carrying flags and banners, raising slogans, and taking an oath to vote in favour of Congress. After Nath's meeting, Congress seems to be gaining ground in the area.

Nath supported the demands made by Manoj Chawla for the Alot region saying, “After Chhindwara, the Alot region will be my priority. Manoj Chawla is my representative, and you have won this election. All the problems in the Alot region were solved after the formation of the government.”

