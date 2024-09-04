 Elderly Ill Couple Get House Back After Collector’s Intervention In Indore
Applicant Vijayalakshmi Kothari is suffering from cancer and her husband is a heart patient. Both live alone at their house. Their son Nilesh lives away.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 01:46 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Care Link

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to the sensitivity of Collector Asheesh Singh, an elderly couple living in Sudama Nagar got the possession of their house back from a tenant.

In the public hearing, a complaint was made before Collector Singh by applicant Vijayalakshmi, wife of Jinesh Kumar Kothari, resident of Sudama Nagar, that for household expenses and medicines etc., she had rented her house to tenant Prateek, son of Bhushan Kumar Saxena on June 28 last year.

The applicant informed that tenant Prateek kept a dog in the house and started a beauty parlour there. The tenant neither paid the electricity bill nor the water bill. There was a dispute over asking the rent amount.

article-image

The applicant had also lodged a complaint in the police station in this regard. She was facing trouble for the last one year.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, Collector Singh directed concerned officials to take immediate action. SDM Rau Vinod Rathore said that as per instructions of Collector Singh, action was taken to vacate the said house and its possession has been handed over to the elderly couple.

