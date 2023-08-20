Eighth Madhya Pradesh State Level Conference Of Prison Ministry India, Today | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prison Ministry India is a voluntary organization of the Catholic society, concerned about those detained in the jails of India and has entitled themselves to service work during their tenure in the Jail.

Prison Ministry India is a voluntary organization registered with the Government and approved by the CBCI (Catholic Bishops' Conference of India).

The volunteers of the organization are engaged in service work for the redemption, renovation, and rehabilitation of the people detained in various jails in India.

In Madhya Pradesh, Prison Ministry India Service is working in the dioceses of Indore, Bhopal, Khandwa, Jhabua, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna, Gwalior, and Ujjain.

Prison Ministry India is organizing its eighth one-day Madhya Pradesh state-level conference on August 20, 2023, at St. Paul's School from 9 am to 7 pm.

Around 200 volunteers from the nine religious provinces mentioned participated in the conference.

Bhopal Arch Bishop, Durai Raj, Father Francis Kodian, National Coordinator of Prison Ministry India, Father Wilfred, Central Regional Coordinator from Pune, Father Anand from Banaras, Father Francis Scaria from Ashta, and Bishop Chacko of Indore Diocese are among the special invitee of the conference.

