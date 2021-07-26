Efforts to be made for WHO's global centre for traditional medicines in Bhopal: Shivraj

Bhopal: Emphasising that efforts would be made to have WHO's proposed global centre for traditional medicines in Bhopal, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday evening that wellness tourism would be promoted in the state. Chouhan was addressing a workshop here at Vallabh Bhavan on AYUSH-based economic development scheme 'Devaranya' to boost the means of livelihood and employment generation of people of tribal areas.

Referring to wellness tourism, the CM said: "For this, medicinal plants should be cultivated in the beautiful plains of the villages. AYUSH and tourism will be brought together." He said, "The WHO is going to set up a Global Centre for Traditional Medicines in India. Such efforts will be made that it should be established in MP."

He said more than 360 new AYUSH health and wellness centres were being established in the state. Ayush super specialty hospitals were being constructed in Indore and Bhopal. Upgradation of Ayurvedic and Yunani dispensaries was being done in the state. More and more emphasis is being laid on research and development of AYUSH medicines. He said, "India is known all over the world for Yoga and Ayurveda. Due to the efforts of PM Modi, Yoga has been adopted in 180 countries today. Ayurveda is very useful for the health. During pandemic, people took health benefits through yoga and Ayurveda."