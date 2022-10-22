Effect of Cyclone Sitrang: City to witness cloudy weather but no rain

Representative Photo |

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): The frequent fluctuations in weather conditions will continue to affect the city’s weather for the next couple of days due to the effect of Cyclone Sitrang, which may hit West Bengal and other states of the country.

According to meteorological department officials, as the cyclone moves towards the eastern states of the country, frequent changes in wind pattern from north-easterly to north-westerly will take place and will affect the city’s temperature.

“Cyclone Sitrang may hit West Bengal and other coastal states in the eastern part of the country in two days. It’ll incur moisture mainly at night and cause formation of moderate clouds, as well. However, there are no chances of rainfall throughout the month, although temperature will continue to fluctuate,” senior scientist of IMD, Bhopal, Ved Prakash Singh said. He added that Indore and other parts of the state would witness cold conditions after October 26 due to an increase in activities in the northeastern part of the country.

Meanwhile, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 30.8 degrees Celsius, which was 2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 18.6 degrees Celsius, which was 1 degree Celsius above normal.