E-visas issue: Air India officials reprimanded

Representative Image | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The officials of Air India were on the receiving end for allowing some passengers from Dubai to travel with e-visas.

There’s no facility to verify these e-visas at Indore airport. Five such cases have been reported here.

During the airport advisory committee meeting at the airport, on Thursday, MP Shankar Lalwani reprimanded Air India officials for this lapse.

MP Lalwani asked Air India officials how come passengers carrying e-visas were allowed to board the Dubai-Indore flight, since there’s no facility of verification of the same here.

He cautioned the airline staffers that the passengers coming with e-visa should be stopped in advance at Dubai so that they do not face any problems thereafter.

Taking note of the emergency requirement at the runway, MP Lalwani gave instructions to conduct a survey to construct an approach road on the rear end of the runway, so that fire brigade or ambulance could reach there in case of an emergency.

Following the construction of a new road by the IMC outside the airport boundary wall, the problem of drainage water from the airport was also raised at the meeting. He instructed IMC officials to develop a proper system for the outflow of the drainage water collected during the rains.

The issue of birds flying around the airport was also discussed. It is observed that the number of birds around the airport has increased a lot, which is creating a threat on the movement of the flights. On this, MP Lalwani instructed the authorities to trim the trees around the airport.

At most times, traffic jam-like scenario arises near the terminal building, on which the MP instructed

that the traffic police, IMC and airport officer should discuss the matter amicably and make arrangements.

The airport administration has been asked to provide an approach road for the devotees of Bijasan Mata Temple. After the opening of the new parking bay in the apron area, the MP instructed to ensure that an air ambulance is always stationed there.

In the meeting, airport director, CV Ravindran, additional commissioner of IMC Siddharth Jain, the members of the Airport Advisory Committee, representatives of airlines and officials of CISF were also present.