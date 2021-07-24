e-Visa facility at Indore airport soon

Indore: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has in-principal approved electronic Visa (E-visa) for facility at Devi Abhilyabai Holkar Airport. The airport administration is gearing-up to make necessary technological changes to launch the facility.

MP Shankar Lalwani shared the information with media after the meeting of Airport Advisory Committee on Saturday. He said that the need of the e-visa facility was being felt ever since international flight started from the city. Airport director Aryama Sanyal said, “We will make required changes and inform the MHA after which the facility will start.