e-Attendance To Be Rolled-Out In Entire Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Asheesh Singh has said that now there will be a system of recording e-attendance through biometric machine in every department in the district. Salary will be paid only on the basis of attendance recorded in the biometric machine. This system will also be implemented at village level of the district. For this, officers of all departments have been instructed to make arrangements by making an action plan at their own level.

Collector Singh has instructed all officers to inspect the implementation of concerned offices, departmental activities, schemes and programmes by reaching the field level themselves along with their subordinate officers. He ordered to register the inspection report online. For this, a mobile app named ‘Sushasan’ has been created.

Singh gave these instructions in the time limit (TL) meeting. IMC Commissioner Shivam Verma, Additional Collector Gaurav Benal, District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Siddharth Jain, IDA CEO RP Ahirwar, Additional Collectors Sapna Lovanshi, Roshan Rai and Nisha Damor along with officials of other related departments were present in the meeting.

Collector Singh reviewed the resolution of time-bound letters as well as departmental schemes and programmes and other activities in the meeting. He said that in view of the success of the mediation centre established at the Collector office, similar arrangements will also be made at Depalpur, Sanwer and Mhow tehsil headquarters of the district.

Through this mediation centre, 132 cases have been resolved at the district level so far through mutual reconciliation and agreement. Through this centre, small domestic disputes, property disputes, road disputes etc. are being resolved. In the meeting, he directed to prepare an action plan for the development of Ranjit Hanuman and Khajrana Ganesh Temple soon.