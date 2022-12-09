DUS KA DUM: Chill grips city on coldest night on Wednesday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The icy winds gripped the city on Thursday which pulled down the night temperature by five degrees Celsius in 24 hours. The day temperature too remained below normal temperature and forced people to remain under wraps.

With the sudden drop in temperature, Wednesday night became the coldest night of the season so far as the temperature dropped to 10 degrees Celsius for the first time this season.

The temperature on Wednesday night was 10.1 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius below the normal temperature. Denizens woke up to a chilly morning while the day remained dry and sunny.

Meanwhile, officials of the regional meteorological department said the weather conditions would remain the same for a couple of days and it would drop further after a couple of days.

“Condition would remain the same for a couple of days and it would increase due to the incursion of moisture due to the low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal,” the weatherman said.

They added that the weather in the state is dry and the humidity level may remain high due to which chances of fog and mist are high. Humidity in the morning was recorded at 55 per cent while in the evening it logged in around 42 per cent.