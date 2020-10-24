Durga Pujo 2020: Bengalis celebrate Maha Ashtami, take part in Sandhi Puja in Indore

Indore: Bengali committee east celebrated ‘Ashtami’ with fervour as community members gathered in pandal seeking blessings of goddess Durga on Saturday. A six-feet idol of goddess Durga was installed in the pandal, where hundreds of devotees offered flowers, i.e. ‘pushpanjali’ before beginning their day.

One of the main events on Durga Ashtami was Sandhi puja. It is believed that Devi Chamunda appeared around this time to kill demons Chanda and Munda.

Sandhi puja lasted for about 48 minutes, as shared by Gautam Ghosh, vice president of the association.

“After that, a symbolic burial will be performed of goddess Durga, in which brown pumpkin and sugarcane was offered,” Ghosh said.

On the morning of Navami, special worship of goddess Durga will be organised in the morning. “After the aarti, bhog and Prasad will be given in packets so that people can take it home,” committee secretary Biplab Dasgupta said.

He added that on Monday, i.e. Dashami, all Bengali women will offer vermilion to the goddess and say goodbye to her for the year.

Cultural programs were arranged on Saptami Ashtami and Navami. Some homemade item were also made available in the pandal.

In Kalka Mata Temple at Bengali Square, a six feet statue was installed in the pandal. Bengali Union President Rajesh Shah shared that the new normal system of celebrations did not allow them to have gatherings. Hence, devotees were allowed to visit the pandal but not stay for long, so that there is no gathering.

Unlike every year, there was no communal meal ‘Bhandara’ on Ashtami and Navami. Packets of bhog were distributed instead.