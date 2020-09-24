Durga Puja 2020: How Bengali community in Indore plan to celebrate the festival amid pandemic

He added that Ghatasthapana is a significant ritual in Navratri celebrations as Ghata or Kalash or the sacred pot is the major object of worship during Navratri.

Bengali community will organize Ghatasthapana in Navratri on October 22, i.e. on the day of Shashthi.

“In Durgaotsav pandals in the city, instead of the usual idol a photograph of goddess Durga will be placed behind the Kalash,” Ravishankar Raichoudhary, committee convenor, said.

He added that unlike every year, there will be no fair, no communal meals, no prasad distribution, and no stalls will be set up.

“The tradition of priests coming from Kolkata for the festival worship will be broken for the first time,” Ravi Nandi, committee secretary, said.

He added that only 50 people will be allowed to attend the festivities at pandal at a time. Further, the community has sent across norms instructing members to avoid buying anything from the market for worship.

This is bound to further slow-down businesses in the city.