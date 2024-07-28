Dumped By RGPV, MBA Colleges Caught Between A Rock & Hard Place

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MBA colleges, which were denied affiliation by Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), have been caught between a rock and a hard place.

While these colleges, which come under the jurisdiction of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), are stilling making efforts to get affiliation from RGPV for session 2024-25, only three days are left for MBA institutes to submit affiliation fee in DAVV.

All hopes of the colleges are now attached to Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court where there petitions seeking affiliation order from RGPV is pending. The hearing on the petitions is to be held on Monday.

Around 15 MBA colleges, which are under the jurisdiction of DAVV at Indore, had taken affiliation from RGPV at Bhopal for the last three years.

The reason being that the affiliation fee of RGPV was lesser than that of DAVV. DAVV had raised the issue with University Coordination Committee citing that RGPV is violating jurisdiction norms. Resultantly, the committee reportedly had directed the RGPV to respect jurisdiction norms while granting affiliations to the institutes. Owing to this, the RGPV on June 13 had issued a notification stating that it won’t affiliate MBA colleges located beyond its jurisdiction thereby rejecting applications of MBA colleges in Indore division.

The colleges had moved the High Court stating that the notification dated June 13 had been issued without any opportunity of hearing. ‘Hence, it is prayed that the impugned notification be stayed,’ the petition read. In an interim relief, the HC permitted petitioner MBA colleges to participate in the ongoing MBA admission process but haven’t as yet decided on affiliation matter.

“We except decision in our favour in hearing on Monday,” said Jain Diwakar College director Dr Narendra Dhakad.