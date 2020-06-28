Dubai based, Indore born tycoon flies 168 back home from UAE amid lockdown

Indore: Indore-born businessman Jitendra Matlani, who understood the pain of the people of his state who were trapped during lockdown in UAE, arranged a charter flight from Sharjah to Ahmedabad and sent them back to their homeland. Matlani is now a Dubai-based business tycoon and chairman of Overseas India Department. He arranged special aircraft for 168 people, out of which 100 people are from Madhya Pradesh. In this effort, he has been supported by Chandra Prakash of Dubai and Bharat Aydasani of Pluto Travels, Dubai.

Jitendra Matlani released a helpline number 971-561-486-967 and formed a group - Friends of Madhya Pradesh- through which he coordinated the efforts of bringing the stranded passengers back. Jitendra Matlani said that if any other person from Madhya Pradesh is stranded in UAE, he may contact the helpline number. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and MP Shankar Lalwani supported Matlani in this work.