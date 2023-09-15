 Dry Spell May Affect Yield & Arrival Of Soybean: SOPA
Insects, pest and disease attacks seen in some areas of the State due to high temperature, which may cause some yield loss.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 15, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Soyabean |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite a long dry spell of about 25 days, the overall condition of the soybean crop is normal. However, the yield may be affected and the arrival of new soybean in the market may be delayed by 15 to 20 days. Insects, pest and disease attacks have been seen in some areas of the State due to high temperatures, which may cause some yield loss.

These are the findings of an extensive field survey of soybean crop undertaken by teams of Soyabean Processors Association (SOPA) covering major soybean growing districts of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, over a period of 10 days. 

The total area under soybean crop as per Government figures is 125.396 lakh hectares, as compared to 120.828 lakh hectares last year. There is an estimated 6% intercropping, mostly in Maharashtra and the total actual area under soybean, adjusted for intercropping works out to 122.355 lakh hectares. The overall actual area under soybean is higher by 6.85% as compared to last year, after adjusting for intercropping. 

Soybean crop health condition

Overall crop condition is normal, after the recent widespread rains in most part of the soybean growing areas in the country. In about 15% of the total area, the long dry spell of 15 to 20 days has resulted in moisture stress and some crop damage is possible in light and sandy soil. The normal yield may be affected in these areas because of small grain size and poor pod formation.

Crop damaged in Malwa region

Insects, pest and disease attack was seen in some areas in Madhya Pradesh, due to high temperature, which may cause some yield loss. Some of the major districts where minor crop damage was seen are Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ratlam, Khandwa, Dewas, Khargone and Barwani in Madhya Pradesh, Kota, Pratapgarh, Baran and Jhhalawar in Rajasthan and Beed, Osmanabad, Parbhani, Nanded, Akola, Amravati, and Yewatmal in Maharashtra.

The crop sown between 20th and 25th June with early maturing varieties like JS.9560, JS.20-34, PS-1569 etc. is in the maturity stage and the yield in such areas is likely to be affected due to poor grain filling and small grain size. 

