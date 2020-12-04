Dry eyes: Winter, excessive screen exposure... blame these

Indore: As temperature dips, dry eye syndrome is on the rise as most people reduce their water intake and end up drying eyes. Another reason for rising dry eye syndrome is excessive use of screen among children and adults alike, due to restrictions on travelling and other outdoor entertainments.

Explaining this, ophthalmologist Dr Pranay Singh shared that the number of people suffering from dry eye syndrome is now diagnosed in 70 percent cases as opposed to 40 percent before covid-19 outbreak.

Singh was addressing in a webinar organised on ‘Dry Eye Syndrome’ by Create Stories Social Welfare Society for public awareness and overall benefit of the society.

“Just like you skin, your eyes tend to dry out during winters, which can result in dry eye syndrome,” Singh said. Generally, people feel itchiness in eyes, which is a common symptom of dry eyes.

“If left untreated for a long time, dry eyes can cause damage to the cornea, and in severe cases it can affect vision,” Singh said. He added that the reason for rising dry eye syndrome is not only winters, rather increased screen time.

“Due to Corona, our life is more virtual than real, wherein we are doing business online, reading online, interacting online, etc. this has resulted in increased screen time and in turn, dry eyes,” Singh said. He added that during winters most people