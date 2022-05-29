Drunken brawl: Man in Hatpipliya kills friend over petty issue

File Photo

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old man was stoned to death by his friend in a fight over some petty issue here in Hatpipliya on Thursday. Police have arrested his 35-year-old friend for the murder.

As per information, the deceased who has been identified as Kailash Lodhi, (40), is a resident of Karnawad village of Bagli town. The accused who was arrested by police has been identified as Mukesh Bhilala (35), a native of Karnawad village of Bagli town.

Police said that a fight erupted between them while they were consuming alcohol, Mukesh started an argument with Kailash over some matter. In no time, the argument took a ghastly turn. In a fit of rage, the former attacked Kailash with a heavy stone. The victim suffered serious head injuries and died on the spot, after killing the victim, the accused fled the spot

Police have arrested Mukesh, who has confessed to having committed the crime during interrogation. He has been sent to jail by the Bagli court.

The matter came to light when Kailash was found dead near Bagbari Mata temple at 8 pm on the May 26.

