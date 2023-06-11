DRUNKEN BRAWL AFTERMATH: Man Found Dead On The Side Of Graveyard

Representational Image |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A man was found dead in a naked state, amid bushes on the side of a graveyard under Rawti police limits on Sunday morning. The deceased head was crushed with a big stone by unidentified persons. As per details, the deceased identified as Sonu Gehlot of Bhagga-Sahlot-Sethla village, was found dead naked behind a well near the graveyard. On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and took the body and launched an investigation.

Gehlot’s skull was found crushed by repeatedly being struck with a brick or stone. Cops also found beer bottles at the crime scene. It was being suspected that the youth was killed allegedly by his friends during a drunken brawl. On being informed, a large number of villagers gathered at the spot.

Additional SP Rakesh Khaka said that a naked man was found dead with crushed skull. The police have identified the body and collected some beer bottles from the scene. It was being suspected that the victim was killed in a drunken brawl among friends following a booze party.FSL officer Atul Mittal also carried out spot inspection to ascertain the reason behind the murder. A case has been registered and a probe was launched.

