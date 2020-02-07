Drugs to kill joints pain may harm kidney, liver: Dr Wayne Thomas at IBOS

Indore: The pain killers taken for joint pain can harm kidney and liver. The only solution, which is left for such people is joint transplant, said Dr Wayne Thomas from Australia on the first day of two-day conference of Indian Biological Orthopedic Society (IBOS) organised at Brilliant Convention Centre on Friday. Its theme is, ‘Biology is the new technology’.
He said SVF technology in Australia has been patented for osteoarthritis. In this technique, cells are inserted between rings to regenerate cartilage, from which cortelis is formed again and joints become completely normal. The success rate of this technique is 85%.
If the joints are to be protected, then it is important to have intake of Vitamin D3 and B12. Because their balance is disturbed, the joints may remain in trouble for a long, said orthopedic surgeon Dr Vijay Shetty of Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital while addressing the doctors from across the country present in the conference.
Dr Vijay Shetty said arthrobiology is beneficial in joint pain if it is of grade one and two. However, the technique will not work for patients with grade three and grade four joint pain. He said joint pain is a common lifestyle problem. People should get Vitamin D3 and B12 checked once a year to keep their joints safe. Vice president of Indian Biological Orthopedic Society, Dr Arumugam Sivaraman, Dr Kiran Acharya, Dr William Moorel, Dr Wayne Thomas, Dr Ramanathan, Dr Brijesh Dadriya also expressed their views. Dr Tantuwai demonstrated live surgery during the conference.
