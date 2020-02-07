Drugs to kill joints pain may harm kidney, liver: Dr Wayne Thomas at IBOS

Indore: The pain killers taken for joint pain can harm kidney and liver. The only solution, which is left for such people is joint transplant, said Dr Wayne Thomas from Australia on the first day of two-day conference of Indian Biological Orthopedic Society (IBOS) organised at Brilliant Convention Centre on Friday. Its theme is, ‘Biology is the new technology’.

He said SVF technology in Australia has been patented for osteoarthritis. In this technique, cells are inserted between rings to regenerate cartilage, from which cortelis is formed again and joints become completely normal. The success rate of this technique is 85%.