Drug supply racket in Bhopal: Preliminary enquire registered against Nanda and 3 companies

The money was deposited in the accounts of various banks situated in Bhopal, the Mahanagar Sahkari Bank branch Bairagarh, Punjab National Bank branch Govindpura and the Jhrneshwar Sahkari Bank. From these bank accounts the money was transferred to 21 shell companies based in Kolkata.

It was also found that these companies did not deposit the commercial tax, VAT and other related tax to the government and made the huge tax evasion.

Importantly the said 21 companies existed only on papers and they were used to evade taxes.

Now after registering the PE the EOW will focus on the people behind the scam and on money trail.

Sources informed that Nanda received major chunk of the drug supply contracts of the health department. Allegedly, most of the supplies were never made while some drugs were partially supplied and supply of many were made only on papers. In this process he had earned huge money.