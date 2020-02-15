Drug supply racket in Bhopal: Preliminary enquire registered against Nanda and 3 companies

BHOPAL: Economic Offences Wing have registered a preliminary enquire against a government drug supplier Ashok Nanda and three other companies.
The money earned from the supply was forwarded into the shell companies to avoid taxes. EOW had registered a complaint against the companies and Nanda in October 2019.
SP Arun Mishra told Free Press that Nanda had made drug supplies to the state health department from 2004- 2008. The supply was done through the three companies M/s Neptune Remedies, M/s Netam Industries and M/s Chhattisgarh Pharmaceuticals. These companies are actually owned by the Nanda. Probe revealed that amount received from the government was transferred to shell companies in Kolkata. It is claimed that the money was routed back as white money.
The money was deposited in the accounts of various banks situated in Bhopal, the Mahanagar Sahkari Bank branch Bairagarh, Punjab National Bank branch Govindpura and the Jhrneshwar Sahkari Bank. From these bank accounts the money was transferred to 21 shell companies based in Kolkata.
It was also found that these companies did not deposit the commercial tax, VAT and other related tax to the government and made the huge tax evasion.
Importantly the said 21 companies existed only on papers and they were used to evade taxes.
Now after registering the PE the EOW will focus on the people behind the scam and on money trail.
Sources informed that Nanda received major chunk of the drug supply contracts of the health department. Allegedly, most of the supplies were never made while some drugs were partially supplied and supply of many were made only on papers. In this process he had earned huge money.
